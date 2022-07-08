Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Seahawks WR DK Metcalf have hilarious exchange on Twitter

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was talked about a lot during the offseason on where he stands with the team after not coming to voluntary organized team activities. Many speculated as to the reason why the quarterback didn’t show up, but Jackson told reporters that he worked out down south in Florida, and the way he looked when arriving to mandatory minicamp showed that.

Jackson came back to Baltimore in June looking like he added muscle to his upper body and biceps. On Wednesday, Jackson posted a picture to his Twitter account in a tank top, showing the transformation that his body has underwent during the offseason.

One of those days☀️ pic.twitter.com/VQPHvNrp5o — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 7, 2022

It did not take long for an NFL superstar to comment on the photo. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf responded by asking the former unanimous MVP to borrow a bicep.

Damn cuh let me borrow a bicep https://t.co/KdUgNAIoYo — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) July 7, 2022

Metcalf has a strong upper-body build also, so this could be just a show of respect as well as a playful joke from the wide receiver. Jackson responded to Metcalf, letting him know that he is good in the bicep department.

I think you good on biceps lil bra🤣 https://t.co/gb5cdhZSkk — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 7, 2022

The NFL even got in on the action, posting a photo showing the two players.

Both players work hard of the field and their physiques show it. With Metcalf slated to be a free agent following the 2022 season, maybe Jackson and the wide receiver could find themselves playing together in Baltimore. After all, crazier things have happened.