Ravens HC John Harbaugh provides updated injury timetable for DL Travis Jones

The Baltimore Ravens were able to secure an extremely talented 11-player rookie class during the 2022 NFL draft. They drafted some of the best players available on their board while also addressing multiple needs on their roster.

One of the players that they took was University of Connecticut defensive lineman Travis Jones. He was widely regarded as a second round or even a late-first round prospect, but Baltimore was able to add him in the third round at No. 76 overall. Jones had been dominant in the Ravens’ first two preseason games, but picked up a knee hyperextension in the team’s 24-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals according to head coach John Harbaugh after the game. Harbaugh gave another update on Jones after Tuesday’s practice, saying he believes it will be around three-to-five weeks before Jones returns to actions.

“Nothing has changed. It’s going to be one of those three-, four-, five-week deals, somewhere in that range. With that kind of an injury, it’s pretty normal. It happens a lot, that injury. Kind of a sprain kind of a deal. So, [it] just depends how fast he recovers, and how good he looks when he comes back.”

