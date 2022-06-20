Ravens HC John Harbaugh praises OLB Daelin Hayes for practice performances

The Baltimore Ravens have plenty of up-and-coming contributors that could make a huge impact during the 2022 season. One of those players is outside linebacker Daelin Hayes, who showed flashes in 2021 but lost most of his rookie year due to injuries.

Hayes has been making an impact during the early portions of 2022 practices, impressing in both voluntary organized team activities as well as mandatory minicamp. When Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was asked about his thoughts on Hayes and what he’s strung together so far, he had a plethora of praise for the second-year player.