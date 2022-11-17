Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives updates on TE Charlie Kolar, OLB David Ojabo

The Baltimore Ravens returned to practice after the bye week and are ramping up to face the Carolina Panthers at home in Week 11. The bye week gave the players a chance to rest and heal up for the second half of the season. Two players who have been out all season while they recover from injuries have been outside linebacker David Ojabo and tight end Charlie Kolar.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about Ojabo making his season debut on Sunday and he didn’t give a definitive answer. However, he said that both he and Kolar have a chance to play on Sunday, putting Kolar in the same category as Ojabo.

Coach Harbaugh on Charlie Kolar and David Ojabo: pic.twitter.com/xsA6FxyVcb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 16, 2022

“He could, it’s possible. He’s looking better and better out there, but again – and I put him in the same category with Charlie [Kolar] – they had nothing really stacked up until like two weeks ago. So, they both look really good. I think they could both play, and if we have an opportunity to put them out there, we will.”

It would be a great thing for the Ravens to get Ojabo and Kolar back for Week 11. Both are rookies with tons of potential, and they could begin to get acclimated to being on an NFL field during live game action. Baltimore is deep at both tight end and outside linebacker, with Kolar and Ojabo only adding to that depth.

