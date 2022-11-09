Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives updates on injured players following Week 9 vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens beat the New Orleans Saints 27-13 on “Monday Night Football” in Week 9. The win brought their record to 6-3 and allowed them to keep sole possession of first place in the AFC North as they head into their bye week.

Baltimore saw a few players go down with injuries throughout the contest in wide receiver DeSean Jackson and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul. Head coach John Harbaugh gave an update on both players, talking about how the outside linebacker tweaked his ankle and both he and Jackson should be good to go after the bye week.

"Yeah JPP tweaked his ankle a little. Nothing too serious.. he should be fine coming back from the bye. Same thing with DeSean, he should be fine coming back from the bye." pic.twitter.com/ckQOf0zgd2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2022

“Yes, he kind of tweaked his ankle a little bit. Nothing too serious, it just wasn’t something that we felt like we wanted to challenge too much with the way the game was going right there. So, he should be fine coming back from the bye [week]. Same thing with DeSean [Jackson]; he should be fine coming back from the bye.”

The good news about the bye week is that it will give players who are dealing with minor injuries a chance to heal up in time for the stretch run. The Ravens need as many players healthy as possible in order to make it to the Super Bowl, and while they’ve seen season-ending injuries happen, they are in a relatively good spot, especially compared to last season.

