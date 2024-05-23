Ravens DC Zach Orr calls Kyle Hamilton the ultimate chess piece with DPOY potential

Zach Orr is entering his first season as the Ravens’ defensive coordinator with unwavering confidence, and Kyle Hamilton is a significant reason for this.

Baltimore finished the first week of OTAs on Thursday, and afterward, the Ravens’ defensive play-caller praised the former Notre Dame star, calling him the “ultimate chess piece.”

“@kyledhamilton_ is the ultimate chess piece.” DC Orr pic.twitter.com/Bpoehwwm89 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 23, 2024

Hamilton had a breakout second NFL season in 2023, as his 86.4 overall grade from PFF ranked sixth among safeties. One of the most versatile players in the league, Hamilton logged 14 quarterback pressures to rank fourth among safeties.

Hamilton’s two-year 89.6 overall grade ranks third among all safeties.

Hamilton is the top young safety in the NFL and will likely become the first $100 million player at safety next offseason.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire