Ravens cut DL Bravvion Roy
The Ravens cut defensive lineman Bravvion Roy, according to the NFL's transactions report.
He spent last season on the practice squad in Baltimore but did not play a game.
The Panthers made him a sixth-round pick in 2020, and he has appeared in 45 games with 15 starts, all with Carolina. In 2022, he totaled 17 tackles, a quarterback hit, three passes defensed and an interception.
He also has spent time with the Bears.
Roy has played 1,059 defensive snaps and 123 on special teams in his career.