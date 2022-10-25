Ravens cut CB Daryl Worley, sign him back to practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens pulled out an important Week 7 win over the Cleveland Browns by the final score of 23-20. It moves them to 4-3 on the year, keeping their lead in first place in the AFC North.

On Monday, the Ravens cut defensive back Daryl Worley. The veteran has been added to the game day roster, cut, and re-signed to the practice squad multiple times now, and that’s what happened this time around with the veteran as well.

We have released DB Daryl Worley from the 53-man roster and signed him to the practice squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 24, 2022

By cutting veteran CB Daryl Worley, the Ravens back down to 51 on their roster. OLBs Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo and TE Charlie Kolar remain in their 21-day practice window before they have to be added to 53-man. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 24, 2022

The Ravens have three players who have been designated to return from the physically unable to play list. Outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and rookie David Ojabo are candidates to take over the 52nd and 53rd spots on the roster once they’re ready to return.Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar is also a factor.

In three games so far this season, Worley has played mostly on the special teams unit. He has recorded one assisted tackle in those three games. Having Worley on the practice squad gives the Ravens depth in the secondary and on special teams on game days.

