Ravens can clinch AFC North tonight, and every division can be clinched on Sunday

Two divisions have already been clinched, a third can be clinched tonight, and by the time Sunday afternoon's games are completed, all eight division winners may have been crowned.

Yes, it's possible that there won't be a single division title on the line for the final week of the regular season.

The 49ers have already clinched the NFC West and the Lions have already clinched the NFC North. So those two divisions are sert.

The Ravens can clinch the AFC North tonight, if the Browns lose to the Jets.

The Dolphins would clinch the AFC East if they beat the Ravens on Sunday.

The Chiefs would clinch the AFC West if they beat the Bengals on Sunday.

The Jaguars would clinch the AFC South if they beat Panthers, the Texans lose to the Titans and the Colts lose to the Raiders on Sunday.

The Eagles would clinch the NFC East if the Cowboys lose to the Lions on Saturday and the Eagles beat the Cardinals on Sunday.

And the Buccaneers would clinch the NFC South if they beat the Saints on Sunday.

If that's the way Week 17 plays out, Week 18 won't have any division titles still alive. But it wouldn't mean the top teams are resting their starters in the final game of the season. In the above scenario, the No. 1 seed would not be clinched in either conference (the Ravens and Dolphins would both be in contention in the AFC, while the 49ers, Lions and Eagles would all be in contention in the NFC). And multiple wild card spots would still be up for grabs. So Week 18 will still have plenty of intrigue, even if Week 17 is the end of all eight division races.