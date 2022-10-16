Ravens announce inactives for Week 6 vs. Giants

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the New York Giants in Week 6 in a game that has the potential to be one of the games of the week. Some Baltimore players who were not able to play in last Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals will also not be playing in Week 6.

On the Ravens final injury report on the week on Friday, the team announced that wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), guard Ben Cleveland (foot) and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) would not suit up in Week 6. All three players also missed last Sunday’s game due to injuries.

On Sunday, Baltimore released their inactives list ahead of the Week 6 matchup. Running back Justice Hill (hamstring) who was listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week will not play in the Meadowlands on Sunday. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis will also not not suit up against the Giants. It will mark the second-straight Week that Hill and and Armour-Davis will miss.

Today’s Inactives at New York: pic.twitter.com/FEsZBi7R2B — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 16, 2022

The Giants also released their inactives for the week, which included former Ravens safety Tony Jefferson, who will miss the contest with a foot injury.

DL Leonard Williams & WR Wan’Dale Robinson are ACTIVE. GIANTS INACTIVES

CB Cor’Dale Flott

WR Kenny Golladay

S Jason Pinnock

WR Kadarius Toney

OLB Azeez Ojulari 📰: https://t.co/3OYxbIXW4U pic.twitter.com/eFiMcPz3cC — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 16, 2022

