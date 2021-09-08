Ravens announce five roster moves including signing of RB Trenton Cannon

The Baltimore Ravens have been shuffling around their final roster and practice squad for the past few days. Even after Baltimore trimmed their team to 53 players there was still work to do, and now have compiled not only a very solid roster, but a great practice squad as well.

Despite adding, subtracting and moving players around, the Ravens now look to be close to having their final Week 1 roster. On Wednesday, Baltimore made five different roster moves. They officially announced signing of running back Le’Veon Bell as well as defensive tackle Reginald McKenzie (who also goes by Kahlil) to the practice squad.

We have signed RB Le'Veon Bell to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/MRd6dclPxI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 8, 2021

We have signed DT Reginald McKenzie to our practice squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 8, 2021

The team also announced that they signed running back Trenton Cannon to their active roster.

Baltimore also officially placed running back Justice Hill on injured reserve and released veteran safety Jordan Richards from their practice squad.

We have placed RB Justice Hill on IR and released S Jordan Richards. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 8, 2021

Bell is the most accomplished of the group, putting up almost 10,000 total yards and adding 48 total touchdowns over the course of his career. He can be a threat as a pass catcher, and fills a role for Baltimore.

McKenzie is the son of NFL executive Reggie McKenzie. He has bounced around after being a sixth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and last spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cannon has just a 3.0 yards per carry average on 48 career rushing attempts at the NFL level since entering the league in 2018. However, he has blazing speed and is regarded as a great special teams player, particularly as a gunner.

Hill was entering his third season with the Ravens after being a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He was expected to have an expanded role in 2021 and will also be missed on special teams. Cannon will look to replace Hill as a gunner.

Richards had been with the Baltimore ever since the middle of the 2019 season. He was let go during 2021 cut down day, but brought back to the practice squad a short time later. However, with the addition of Bell, the Ravens had to release on of their veterans from the practice squad and Richards was the odd man out.