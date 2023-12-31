Rasul Douglas pick six gives Bills 20-7 lead

The Patriots can't stop turning the ball over and the Bills are taking advantage of it.

Buffalo cornerback Rasul Douglas has intercepted his second pass of the day, this time returning it for a touchdown to give the Bills a 20-7 lead.

On third-and-11 from the New England 34, quarterback Bailey Zappe and receiver Jalen Reagor didn't appear to be on the same page and Douglas was there to pick off the errant throw on the left side. Douglas then picked his way through a sea of New England defenders to get to the end zone for a score.

It was the third pick six of Douglas' career.

The Patriots now have four turnovers in the first half, which have led to all 20 of Buffalo’s points.

