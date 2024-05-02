Rashod Bateman opens up on contract extension, growing expectations

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman recently inked a three-year, $15.25 million contract extension.

The 27th overall pick, out of Minnesota in 2021, Bateman hasn’t produced at a level befitting a first-round draft choice.

In three seasons, during which he spent a substantial amount of time on the injured list, the Tifton, GA native has a career stat line of 93-1,167-4. Despite starting 12 games, he only had 32 catches for 367 yards and one touchdown. Thus far, his rookie season was his most productive, and he’s been declining.

Bateman appeared on Glenn Clark Radio on Wednesday, where he discussed his health and fitness, the struggles he’s had in his young career, his goals for this season, and more.

“I want to prove to myself that I can be a star,” the 2019 Howard-Richter Receiver of the Year (Big Ten’s best WR) award winner said.

“Be a player, be someone the team can depend on. Reliable. There’s been ups and downs in my career. I’m in a good spot right now, feel good, I’m healthy. Should be a good year.”

Bateman was asked if he ever doubted he had a future in Baltimore.

“For sure,” he answered.

“Has to do with my injury history, nothing to do with Baltimore…I don’t blame anybody for how they feel, the fans, the coaches.

“They have a right to feel. I was a first round draft pick, there’s expectations with that.”

