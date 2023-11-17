Rashan Gary questionable to play after hurting shoulder Friday

The Packers made an unwelcome addition to their injury report on Friday.

Edge rusher Rashan Gary was added to the report with a shoulder injury. Head coach Matt LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that Gary had "a little mishap" during Friday's practice.

It is not expected to be a long-term issue, but he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and linebacker Quay Walker (groin) are also listed as questionable to play. Both players missed last weekend's loss to the Steelers due to the same injuries.

Safety Rudy Ford (biceps) didn't practice this week and is listed as doubtful to play on Sunday.