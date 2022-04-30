Rashaad Penny, Shaun Alexander welcome Kenneth Walker III to Seahawks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Seattle SeahawksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Shaun AlexanderAmerican football player
- Rashaad PennyLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Few teams have had more success at running back than the Seattle Seahawks over the last 20 years. From Shaun Alexander to Marshawn Lynch on down the line, a lot of special athletes have come through VMAC at this position.
The newest member of the club is Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, who Seattle selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft last night. Walker is getting a warm welcome from a couple of his predecessors. Late-blooming superstar Rashaad Penny shared this on Twitter last night:
@Kenneth_Walker9 let’s ride bro ‼️
— Rashaad Penny (@pennyhendrixx) April 30, 2022
Meanwhile, former league MVP Shaun Alexander had this to say:
"Bring the @12s to their feet" 💨@shaunalexander's got a shoutout for @Kenneth_Walker9! pic.twitter.com/CGiJiApYpG
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 30, 2022
Walker should likely project as the team’s primary backup RB behind Penny in the wake of Chris Carson’s neck injury.
Related
Seahawks: College highlights for 2nd-round pick Kenneth Walker III
2022 NFL draft: Scouting report for Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III
List
2022 NFL draft: Predicting positions the Seahawks will target on Day 3