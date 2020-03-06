Raptors' Terence Davis slams all over Warriors' Marquese Chriss

The Toronto Raptors are showing no mercy to the Golden State Warriors.

Toronto played its first game against Golden State since the 2019 NBA Finals and during the first half, they vigilantly attacked their depleted opponent, leading 62-55.

Norman Powell scorched the Warriors with 23 points, but it was perhaps Terence Davis who summarized the Raptors’ strong performance

Davis absolutely posterized Marquese Chriss, and we’ll imagine you’ll also want to see the play more than once.

Stephen Curry drops a 3

Terence Davis drops a POSTER pic.twitter.com/ClNVvIn7tJ — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) March 6, 2020

Davis has emerged as one of the surprise stories of the Raptors’ season to date and plays like this, during a nationally televised game, will only help elevate his profile.

