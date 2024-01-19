Raptors' Rajaković delivers touching Dejan Milojević tribute vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Dejan Milojević's sudden passing this week sent shockwaves through the NBA world.

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković was among those who knew Milojević best, having had a friendship with the late Warriors coach that spanned back decades to when the pair were teenagers.

Rajaković delivered a touching tribute to Milojević during Toronto's 121-97 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday Night at Scotiabank Arena, dialing up an opening play that his friend inspired.

"Opening play in the game was ATO that [Milojević], my friend, I learned that play from him, and that's what he brought to the NBA," Rajaković told reporters after the game. "That's what he brought to Golden State. I stole that play from him. That was our opening play tonight, and we were able to score on that one, so I dedicated our team win to our team and to Dejy."

Coach on his pre-game words and the first play 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wL9QQeCdDh — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 18, 2024

Under Rajaković, the Raptors have started a postgame tradition of awarding a chain to a player or staff member to acknowledge special contributions to the team's culture and identity.

Following Wednesday's win over the Heat, Raptors assistant Jama Mahlalela, who coached with Milojević on the Warriors' staff during Golden State's title run in the 2021-22 NBA season, awarded Rajaković the chain after his touching tribute to Milojević.

Shoutout Coach 🫶



Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/76Z9WgEjLc — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 18, 2024

Milojević had a decorated basketball career as a player and a coach, including three consecutive Adriatic Basketball Association Most Valuable Player Awards from 2003-2006.

In addition to Milojević's stint with the Warriors during their most recen title, he also served as the head coach of Serbian side Mega Basket of the ABA, where he coached two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić.