Raptors' Patrick McCaw details contentious tenure with Warriors

Patrick McCaw is presented with an opportunity to beat his former team in the NBA Finals. (Photo by Anatoliy Cherkasov/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Patrick McCaw will be out looking for a measure of revenge during the NBA Finals, as he looks to play his part in helping the Toronto Raptors past the Golden State Warriors.

McCaw spent his first two seasons with the Warriors, winning titles in both years while serving a bench contributor.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 23-year-old fell out of favour with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr during his sophomore season, rejecting Golden State’s qualifying offer of $1.7 million and later a reported two-year contract offer worth $5.2 million.

McCaw remained a free agent until December, before being signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers and later joined the Raptors upon being waived. The Raptors’ guard explained how his tenure came to a cluttered end with the Warriors.

“I could say it was playing time, but I think it was just me being emotional as a kid,” McCaw said to The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I just wanted more. Not necessarily more playing time, but more opportunity for myself. I’m not discrediting the Warriors and what they chose to do. I just think being a young kid, you see all the younger guys competing and doing their thing and you feel like, ‘OK, I’m just that kid, or I could be doing exactly what he’s doing.’”

McCaw was stuck behind the Warriors’ all-time backcourt of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, and struggled to get consistent minutes after a promising rookie season. Although he may have poorly anticipated the market, McCaw eventually got back on his feet after signing with the Raptors and is looking forward to playing Game 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals inside Oracle Arena.

Story continues

“I don’t know if they’re going to be booing me or what,” McCaw said. “But I’m excited to go back, for real. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m excited to see what happens in that type of atmosphere. I know what to expect from the fans.

“This s— is crazy. Never would I have thought this. It’s unbelievable.”

Although McCaw has played sparingly, there’s no better revenge than winning, and it’ll certainly serve as one of the underrated storylines of the upcoming NBA Finals.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports