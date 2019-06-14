Kyle Lowry is fittingly first Raptor to raise trophy, says he'll FaceTime DeMar DeRozan later

The first NBA championship in the history of the Toronto Raptors is pretty darn sweet. For Kyle Lowry, the longest serving member of the team, it has to be that much better.

The 33-year-old point guard’s seventh season with the franchise has ended with him being the first to raise the Larry O’Brien Trophy after receiving it from Serge Ibaka. In typical Lowry fashion, while being interviewed by ESPN’s Doris Burke with his children by his side, he was thinking about his best friend and franchise great DeMar DeRozan during the biggest moment of his career.

Moments after winning the first NBA title of his career, Kyle Lowry shared that his friend DeMar DeRozan was on his mind. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“I love him and I know he (is) happy for me right now,” said Lowry when asked what he’d like to say to DeRozan, who was dealt to San Antonio last summer in the Kawhi Leonard trade. “I’ll FaceTime him later, but right now it’s about us...”

You sir, are not wrong.

That’s a trophy hoist years in the making.

