Raptors' Jakob Poeltl out following surgery on finger

Charlotte Hornets v Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors team hand surgeon has been busy of late.

Raptors center Jakob Poeltl is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a ligament tear in the fifth finger of his left hand, the team announced Tuesday. There is no announced timeline for his recovery, although with the Raptors all but out of the postseason chase it is unlikely he plays again this season.

The Raptors are already without Scottie Barnes who underwent a finger surgery last week.

Poeltl injured his hand in the second quarter of Sunday’s Toronto win over Charlotte.

Poeltl, 28, has averaged 11.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists a game this season. With the team having traded for — and already extending — big man Kelly Olynyk, we should see more of him down the stretch of the season. The 23-39 Raptors sit 12th in the East, 4.5 games back of Atlanta for the final play-in spot in the East.