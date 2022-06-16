Ranking the Packers’ options at right tackle

The Green Bay Packers are still working through their starting offensive line for the 2022 season. They have consistently fielded one of the strongest lines in the NFL, but this year is different in that it presents some unique challenges.

Many are wondering what is going on with David Bakhtiari, who is still working with the rehab group this offseason after tearing his ACL in December of 2020. Not even Matt LaFleur knows whether Bakhtiari will be ready for training camp, as he dealt with multiple setbacks while trying to return to the field.

Left tackle is one of the most important positions on the field, especially when Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback. However, left tackle is not the only position up front where the Packers face a lot of uncertainty at left tackle, as right tackle is also a big question mark.

Billy Turner was released earlier in the offseason after starting 43 games over the last three years. Capable of playing either guard or tackle, Turner was very reliable and considered a Pro-Bowl caliber player by Rodgers. Last season, Turner started 13 games at right tackle but was released so the team could save about $3.36 million in cap space.

That leaves a glaring hole on the right side, which will essentially be an open competition that extends into training camp. An eventual winner will emerge after weeks of practice and three preseason games, but in the meantime, it doesn’t hurt to rank Green Bay’s current right tackle options.

1. Elgton Jenkins

If not for an ACL injury, Jenkins would be the starting right tackle entering the 2022 season. Hailed as one of the most versatile linemen in the game, Jenkins has lined up at every spot on the Packers’ offensive line since 2019 and was named a Pro Bowler in only his second season. Last year, Jenkins replaced Bakhtiari at left tackle until a knee injury in Week 11 forced him to miss the rest of the season. Jenkins did well on the edge prior to the injury, leading many to believe he is the right tackle of the future. Unfortunately, there is no timetable for his return, leaving the right tackle spot open in the interim. Hopefully, he can return in some capacity for the final stretch of the regular season.

2. Yosh Nijman

Green Bay may have stumbled onto something with Nijman. The former undrafted free agent was surprisingly good when filling in for Jenkins and could be a serviceable swing tackle moving forward. According to Pro Football Focus, Nijman allowed three sacks and 20 pressures in 356 pass-blocking snaps last season. The Packers saw no drop-off with their offense when Nijman was the starter, going 8-0 and averaging over 31 points per game. As far as anyone is concerned, this should be Nijman’s job to lose if he is not needed at left tackle once again.

3. Cole Van Lanen

After spending virtually all of his rookie season on the practice squad, Van Lanen is squarely in the mix to make the roster in year two. Green Bay used a sixth-round pick on Van Lanen in 2021, who was a hometown kid from the University of Wisconsin. At 6-4, 305 pounds, Van Lanen can play both guard and tackle. He appeared in 45 games, including 19 starts in four seasons with the Badgers, most of those coming at left tackle. However, the Packers have been giving him looks at right tackle with starters during OTAs with Nijamn lined up on the left. Right now, Van Lanen cannot be ruled out for the starting right tackle job.

4. Zach Tom

If any prospect screamed Packer during the pre-draft process, it was Tom. Green Bay likes their offensive line to have a size, athleticism, along with positional flexibility, and that perfectly describes the former Demon Deacon. Prior to being taken in the fourth round, Tom was a three-year starter at Wake Forest, where he began his career at center. Tom then made the difficult switch to left tackle and proved to be a natural blindside protector. PFF gave him the highest pass-blocking grade (92.1 percent) of any FBS offensive lineman who has played over 25 snaps. Throughout his college career, Tom played 3,107 snaps and gave up only two sacks. Tom has played guard and center during OTAs and minicamp, but he has the physical tools to play practically anywhere. Eventually, Tom could provide legitimate competition for Nijman.

5. A Free Agent

The Packers would sign a guy off the street before letting anyone else start at right tackle. Royce Newman has played there some as part of the second unit this offseason, but his recent weight gain makes you think he is staying put inside after starting 16 games at guard last season. Rookie third-rounder Sean Rhyan was a left tackle at UCLA but is more likely to be considered at guard. Meanwhile, rookies Rasheed Walker and Caleb Jones also played tackle in college but will be lucky to make the roster. If Green Bay is forced to look elsewhere at right tackle, there is a good chance they turn to a veteran free agent. Over the last three seasons, they have relied on guys such as Jared Veldheer, Rick Wagner, and Dennis Kelly to play meaningful snaps at right tackle when in a pinch. Finding someone with more experience seems like the best alternative compared to what is left on the roster.

