Ranking Match of the Day pundits in Premier League era

No one can have been surprised when Ian Wright’s last appearance on Match of the Day turned emotional. Of course it did. That was Wrighty.

Never shy of waterworks, never embarrassed about getting excited, never unpleasant or nasty, no one else has ever come close to matching the warmth he generated. Across 28 years, since he first was on the show telling Des Lynam that this was his Graceland, Wright has delivered an infectious enthusiasm to the programme. As anyone who has ever met him will tell you, he is a lovely bloke and his charm leapt out of the screen, making him, for all his lack of analytical precision, the pundit every viewer most wanted to spend time with.

But where, now he is departing the show, does he stand in the list of all-time Match of the Day pundits? Here is mine...

5. Danny Murphy

Danny Murphy's knowledge is extensive

Much derided for his clear and obvious Liverpool associations, Murphy is in fact a fine and to-the-point pundit. Nor is he afraid of criticising the club where he achieved so much. His knowledge is extensive, he knows his way around a tactical issue and he is bold in his deliberations. True, he takes it all a little seriously (his haunted, hangdog expression does not exactly exude Wrighty-style bonhomie). But this is a man who knows his stuff. Plus, he has put himself back on track after significant personal issues that arose when he first retired from playing.

4. Jimmy Hill

Des Lynam (left) and Jimmy Hill (right) on Match of the Day

The man who invented television punditry. Then in charge of ITV sport, it was his idea to introduce the four-man panel to the station’s coverage of the 1970 World Cup. Malcolm Allison, Derek Dougan, Pat Crerand and Bob McNab entirely upended the manner in which we consumed televised football. Before that there were no pundits, no opinion, no analysis. Just the action. Hill’s idea brought a whole new way of observing sport. And when he later moved in front of the camera, he felt it his responsibility to deliver home truths. Sometimes his need for controversy annoyed. And it certainly angered some of those he criticised: remember Sir Alex Ferguson’s brusque dismissal of him? “If you want a prat, Jimmy Hill is that prat”. But on form, his ability to spot patterns and trends was unrivalled.

3. Ian Wright

Ian Wright (right) with Gary Lineker (left) and Alan Shearer (centre) - BBC/Pete Dadds

A fan at heart, he was the supporter’s representative on any panel, a pundit who behaved as if he were the luckiest person around. Unlike some (mentioning no names Micah Richards) his bonhomie was never remotely forced. Nor, in a manner unlike most of his contemporaries in the studio, has he ever taken himself too seriously. His approach was always that of someone who just enjoyed chatting about the game. True, he would never attempt to disguise his allegiance. But while calling Arsenal and England “we” would have grated with many an observer had it been anyone else, with Wright we just forgave him his woeful lack of impartiality. Largely because we just enjoyed his company.

2. Alan Shearer

Alan Shearer (centre) is never frightened of expressing his opinions

Shrewd, smart, sharp, Shearer gets better with age. When he first became a pundit, he followed the traditional route of simply turning up on the day and spouting forth. As such he was neither impressive nor remarkable. But when Sky introduced pundits like Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, who exhibited evidence of extensive homework, Shearer appreciated he needed to up his game. Not knowing who Southampton’s new signing was because he came from some foreign club was no longer enough. He began to research, began to study, began to undertake the same level of preparation as a pundit he had done as a player. He was all the better for it. Never frightened of expressing opinions, now they come backed by analysis. And he is very good at it.

1. Alan Hansen

Alan Hansen (left) was a natural: Precise, knowing and sharp - BBC

The question many asked when Hansen first swapped life at Liverpool for a berth on Des Lynam’s sofa was whether he would have the nerve to criticise his former team. We need not have worried. Precise, knowing, sharp (and always delivering his adjectives in bunches of three) Hansen was a natural. He was also unafraid of saying anything about anyone; the word “diabolical” has rarely sounded as dismissive as when he applied it.

True, he sometimes got things wrong. But when he did he saw the humorous side, recognising that, far from coming back to bite him, “you don’t win anything with kids” his most renowned Match of the Day remark, it properly established him on the broadcasting map. He left the role as Match of the Day’s principal pundit in characteristic style: there was no lingering goodbye, no hanging around hoping someone might persuade him to change his mind, no whingeing on social media that he was no longer the main man. He simply left to spend more time with his golf clubs, never to be heard from again. How we miss his excellence.

