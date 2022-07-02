Ranking the five most difficult games on Texas’ 2022 schedule

The upcoming season brings more reasons for optimism for Texas’ football program after a disappointing 5-7 season a year ago.

The Longhorns revamped the roster over the offseason with some major transfer portals and recruiting success. Most notably Texas brought in Ohio State quarterback transfer Quinn Ewers and the nation’s best offensive line recruiting class for the 2022 cycle.

Steve Sarkisian is aiming for a bounce-back campaign in the fall. Year No. 2 under Sark provides an opportunity to get Texas headed back in the right direction towards competing for championships at a consistent rate.

Texas faces a difficult schedule for the 2022 season. A home matchup against Nick Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide along with a full Big 12 conference slate. This marks the last season on the 10-team Big 12 before expansion starts in 2023.

The Horns host the defending Big 12 champions but are faced will difficult road matchups in Stillwater and Manhattan.

Here are the top five most difficult games on Texas’ 2022 schedule.

h

h

At Kansas State

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma (Dallas)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

At Oklahoma State

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

1

1

1

1

1

1