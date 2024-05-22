Ranking the five best offensive players available in the transfer portal

© Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the transfer portal has officially been closed since the start of May, there are still some players available. Here is a look at the top five on offense looking for a new home.

1. OL BRYCE FOSTER

A five-star recruit in the 2021 class out of Katy (Texas) Taylor, Foster looked on his way to a great career with the Aggies following a fruitful freshman season but then injuries detracted his progress the last two seasons and he has not backed up his lofty rankings.

Texas A&M brought in a transfer at his position and then there were reports Foster was actually cut from the Aggies as he looks for his new home. The powerful interior offensive lineman visited USC recently but has yet to find a new home.

2. WR ZAKHARI FRANKLIN

A two-star receiver out of Cedar Hill, Texas, in the 2019 class, Franklin played for four seasons at UTSA and holds numerous program records as he totaled 262 catches for 3,348 yards and 37 touchdowns.

After posting huge numbers in his final season at UTSA, Franklin transferred to Ole Miss where he was expected to have a big season on the SEC stage but it never came together for him there so he hit the portal again for one last run before a shot in the NFL.

On Tuesday, Franklin visited Washington as others are also involved in his recruitment.

3. OL LANDEN HATCHETT

Following coach Kalen DeBoer’s move from Washington to Alabama after coach Nick Saban’s surprising retirement, a bunch of top Washington players hit the portal including Geirean Hatchett and his younger brother, Landen.

Geirean has since transferred to Oklahoma and the expectation was that his brother would follow him to Norman. That might still be the case – possibly after this season – as Hatchett is rehabbing from a knee injury and isn’t in a rush yet to make a decision.

4. OL GRANT BINGHAM

The top-ranked player in the 2022 state rankings out of Paintsville (Ky.) Johnson Central, the four-star offensive lineman was a four-star pickup for Kentucky but he never played for the Wildcats. He redshirted his first year and then missed the entire 2023 season because of injury.

There was some chatter that he could end up at Marshall or one of the directional programs in Kentucky but Bingham has yet to find a home.

5. WR RAYMOND COTTRELL

What a wild ride for the former four-star receiver. Cottrell was committed to Florida and then Georgia in high school before flipping to Texas A&M. The Milton, Fla., standout spent one season in College Station and played in only three games so he could keep his redshirt available and then Cottrell transferred to Kentucky this offseason.

He spent the spring there but it didn’t work out in Lexington and now the former four-star is back on the market looking for another home with four years of eligibility left.