Ranking Big Ten football teams based on ESPN’s projected 2022 SP+ rankings

OK, yeah we’re still a decent ways out from seeing Ohio State in a real, live American football contest, but you know how it works. We don’t stop thinking and breathing Buckeye football here. And apparently, neither does ESPN.

In fact, ESPN’s Bill Connelly — the mad analytical scientist that came up and manages the SP+ rankings — has already thrown the ingredients into the blips and bloops of the computer rankings projections for college football teams for 2022, and we have some interesting data to look at. First and foremost, Ohio State sits high atop those projections for next season, but we don’t stop there.

We often take a look at the entire conference here at Buckeyes Wire because you have to know the competition to know where you stand, so that’s what we’re doing with these rankings.

On that note, how does the entire Big Ten stack up with the projected SP+ rankings? Where does Michigan land after an overachieving and clearly non-humbling season for its fans? Who is expected to compete with the Buckeyes, and what about where things might stand with the West division?

Here’s a look at the Big Ten when it comes to the SP+ rankings projections for 2022. We rank them as usual from No. 14 all the way to what team is expected to sit on the throne of the conference.

Northwestern Wildcats

Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald on the sideline during the first half against the Ohio Bobcats at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Behind the Numbers

National SP+ Rankings Projection: No. 89

Projected SP+: -4.2

Offensive SP+: 21.0 (109th)

Defensive SP+: 25.2 (61st)

Illinois Fighting Illini

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema enters the field with his team before the start of Saturday’s game with the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Behind the Numbers

National SP+ Rankings Projection: No. 83

Projected SP+: -2.2

Offensive SP+: 21.5 (106th)

Defensive SP+: 23.6 (49th)

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana reiterates stance on Ohio State going to B1G Championship Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Behind the Numbers

National SP+ Rankings Projection: No. 78

Projected SP+: -0.5

Offensive SP+: 23.8 (93rd)

Defensive SP+: 24.3 (54th)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

LOOK: Ohio State is behind Rutgers in one computer poll. For real.

Greg Schiano with Aron Cruickshank of Rutgers in the fourth quarter as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Behind the Numbers

National SP+ Rankings Projection: No. 77

Projected SP+: -0.3

Offensive SP+: 22.9 (98th)

Defensive SP+: 23.2 (44th)

Maryland Terrapins

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Behind the Numbers

National SP+ Rankings Projection: No. 41

Projected SP+: 10.0

Offensive SP+: 37.7 (10th)

Defensive SP+: 27.7 (77th)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Scott Frost "grateful" for Ohio State's efforts in B1G football season

Sep 28, 2019; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost heads onto the field prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Behind the Numbers

National SP+ Rankings Projection: No. 34

Projected SP+: 11.7

Offensive SP+: 33.5 (36th)

Defensive SP+: 21.8 (37th)

Purdue Boilermakers

Nov 6, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) drops back to pass the ball in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Ross-Ade Stadium. Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Behind the Numbers

National SP+ Rankings Projection: No. 27

Projected SP+: 12.8

Offensive SP+: 32.5 (39th)

Defensive SP+: 19.7 (22nd)

Iowa Hawkeyes

Nov 6, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) and Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) celebrate after the touchdown in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Behind the Numbers

National SP+ Rankings Projection: No. 26

Projected SP+: 13.1

Offensive SP+: 26.6 (74th)

Defensive SP+: 13.5 (3rd)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J Fleck and his players enter the field prior to the game against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Behind the Numbers

National SP+ Rankings Projection: No. 19

Projected SP+: 14.6

Offensive SP+: 31.1 (48th)

Defensive SP+: 16.5 (9th)

Michigan State Spartans

Ohio State football vs. Michigan State from a Spartan perspective

Michigan State’s new head football coach Mel Tucker is greeted by Sparty on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Behind the Numbers

National SP+ Rankings Projection: No. 17

Projected SP+: 15.3

Offensive SP+: 34.1 (35th)

Defensive SP+: 18.7 (17th)

Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin yells during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Behind the Numbers

National SP+ Rankings Projection: No. 16

Projected SP+: 15.9

Offensive SP+: 30.2 (56th)

Defensive SP+: 14.3 (7th)

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Army, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Behind the Numbers

National SP+ Rankings Projection: No. 10

Projected SP+: 17.7

Offensive SP+: 29.3 (62nd)

Defensive SP+: 11.6 (2nd)

Michigan Wolverines

Nov 20, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with quarterback Cade McNamara (12) after during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Behind the Numbers

National SP+ Rankings Projection: No. 4

Projected SP+: 21.5

Offensive SP+: 40.7 (5th)

Defensive SP+: 19.2 (19th)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Five keys to Ohio State beating Utah in the Rose Bowl Saturday

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Behind the Numbers

National SP+ Rankings Projection: No. 1

Projected SP+: 30.8

Offensive SP+: 47.9 (1st)

Defensive SP+: 17.0 (11th)

