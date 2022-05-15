Ranking the Bears’ best prime-time games in 2022

The Chicago Bears have finally released their 2022 schedule, and we now know when they’ll be facing their opponents. Chicago will open the season at home against the San Francisco 49ers. But all eyes are on the three prime-time games the Bears earned this season.

Prime time hasn’t been kind to the Bears over the last three years, where they’ve compiled a 3-10 record. Last season, Chicago went 0-4 on the prime-time stage with losses to the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings.

Despite the Bears’ struggles, they remain a popular pick for prime time given quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago media market. But will it be more of the same with this year’s prime-time slate?

Let’s rank the Bears’ best prime-time games of 2022:

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Week 6 | Oct. 13 | Thursday Night Football

The Bears have struggled recently on prime-time, going 3-10 over the last three years. When looking at the Bears’ 2022 prime-time slate, this Thursday Night Football matchup against the Commanders looks like their best chance to win in prime time this season. Washington is coming off a disappointing 7-10 campaign and they have a new quarterback in place with Carson Wentz. The Bears defeated Washington the last time they faced off in prime time back in 2019. Still, this is a game Chicago has a chance of winning at home.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Week 2 | Sept. 18 | Sunday Night Football

There’s a reason the NFL keeps subjecting the Bears to the torture of facing the Packers on a national stage on an annual basis. It’s the league’s oldest rivalry and always draws great ratings. Still, it’s a rivalry Green Bay has dominated over the last decade-plus. The hope is Chicago will be able to eventually be able to get back on the right side of this rivalry, which is what quarterback Justin Fields promised. But this game usually ends with the Bears being embarrassed in front of the entire football world. Which is why this ranks second on our list.

Story continues

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

Week 7 | Oct. 24 | Monday Night Football

When looking at potential prime-time games for a struggling Bears team, this was one that stood out among the rest. It’s a battle between two first-round quarterbacks from last season in Fields and Mac Jones, who were the fourth and fifth QBs taken in the first round. There’s also the narrative that Chicago chose Fields or Jones in the draft, which will likely be a focus heading into this matchup. Fields and Jones couldn’t be more different as quarterbacks. But this one’s going to be touted as Fields vs. Jones. Going out on a limb and predicting this is a game that Peyton and Eli Manning will be calling for Manningcast on ESPN2.

[listicle id=507418]

[listicle id=507609]

1

1