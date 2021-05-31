Ranking the Alabama quarterbacks in the NFL

Alabama struggled to put quarterbacks in the NFL for quite some time. The days of Bart Starr, Joe Namath, Ken Stabler and others have long been over, but with Nick Saban’s arrival, that is beginning to change.

We’ve seen Saban quarterbacks such as John Parker Wilson and Greg McElroy see short stints in the NFL, but since then, there have been several get drafted — and stick around. Four total to be exact.

Below we rank those four signal callers as far as their NFL career outlook. Not the success they had in college, but where do things stand heading into the 2021 season. There is some looking beyond just this year, but it’s mainly where are they at today.

AJ McCarron, Atlanta Falcons

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

NFL stats: 1,173 passing yards (62.6%), 6 TD/2 INT -- 17 G AJ McCarron has done an excellent job of making himself money as a career-long backup. At one time, he was considered a potential long-term starter, but those days are long gone. Still, his longevity should be respected.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

NFL stats: N/A We haven't gotten to see Mac Jones on an NFL field yet, but he has a chance to climb this list come 2022. The rookie is already impressing his new coaches and teammates, and could overtake Cam Newton as the starter sooner rather than later.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

NFL stats: 1,061 passing (52%), 6 TD/4 INT, 354 rushing, 3 TD -- 15 G Some questioned whether or not the Eagles would fully commit to Jalen Hurts as the starter. Well despite some up-and-down play, it looks like they'll at least give him one season. Alabama fans everywhere are hoping he takes full advantage. His legs will once again play a pivotal role in his success.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

NFL stats: 1,814 passing (64.1%), 11 TD/5 INT, 109 rushing, 3 TD -- 10 G Yes, Tua Tagovailoa is still sitting in the top spot on this list. Despite the constant criticism, he looks to be in much better shape with the Dolphins heading into Year 2. The talent is absolutely still there, and he's a year further removed from the hip injury. Expect growth -- a lot of it.

