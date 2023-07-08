Ranking all 32 NFL starting QBs by tier

Now that the Carolina Panthers actually have a quarterback they can be proud of, we’re not as embarrassed to sift through the league’s entire landscape again.

So, here are our tiered rankings of the NFL’s 32 projected starters going into the 2023 campaign.

K Tier: Welcome to the NFL, kid

32. Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts)

31. C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans)

30. Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers)

Considering these youngins have played in as many NFL games as your grandmother has, it’s nearly impossible to stack them up against the rest of the field. So, with our buddy Bryce leading the bunch, we’ll keep these rookies at the rear.

J Tier: Whatcha got?

29. Sam Howell (Washington Commanders)

28. Desmond Ridder (Atlanta Falcons)

27. Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh Steelers)

26. Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers)

25. Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers)

From a single start in Week 18 to a furious eight-game run at an NFC title, these fresh faces gave us varying sample sizes in 2022. And while some were encouraging and others were, well, stuck in an 1980s offense, those offerings weren’t enough to make definitive calls throughout this group.

I Tier: Fit or get off the pot

24. Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

23. Mac Jones (New England Patriots)

22. Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee Titans)

This year could be make-or-break seasons for this trio. Tannehill has 2023 second-rounder Will Levis and 2022 third-rounder Malik Willis breathing down his neck, Jones is wearing his welcome thin with an impatient franchise and Mayfield is likely the placeholder (or the Jimmy Clausen) in Tampa’s . . . um . . . potential efforts at either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

H Tier: I mean, I guess . . .

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

21. Jimmy Garoppolo (Las Vegas Raiders)

20. Daniel Jones (New York Giants)

19. Jared Goff (Detroit Lions)

These guys are decent enough, right? They won’t carry your offense, but they won’t completely torpedo it either.

G Tier: You washed, bro?

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

18. Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints)

17. Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams)

16. Russell Wilson (Denver Broncos)

In one way or another, Carr, Stafford and Wilson all have something to prove. Can these once-heralded veterans shake off career-worst campaigns for some sort of familiar glory in 2023?

F Tier: A step forward

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

15. Justin Fields (Chicago Bears)

14. Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks)

13. Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins)

In addition to being easy to root for, each of these quarterbacks gave us a reason for hope this past season. But can Fields add some more air to his game? Is Geno going to write back? And will Tagovailoa stay on the field to fulfill TuAnon’s prophecy?

E Tier: Kirk Cousins

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

12. Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings)

Per his wishes, we’ll surround Cousins in his own cubicle of undistinguished plexiglass.

D Tier: A step back

11. Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)

10. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

9. Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns)

Murray ended his largely flat year with a devastating ACL tear, Prescott led the league in interceptions and Watson’s fall of disgrace left him rusty out of his suspension. Nonetheless, these incredibly gifted and potentially great players have the goods to bounce back.

(And yes, we do know Colt McCoy is projected to start the season under center for Arizona. But, like, do you really want to see Colt McCoy on this list?)

C Tier: Champing at the bit

8. Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars)

7. Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles)

6. Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers)

These boys are ready to fully blossom in 2023. They’re not amongst the game’s very elite—at least not yet—but they will bud up this list if we see more of the same from them this season.

B Tier: Regaining greatness

5. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens)

4. Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets)

Jackson is a few years removed from a unanimous Most Valuable Player award and Rodgers is one off of winning it in back-to-back seasons. We’re not casting them off just yet, even after subpar campaigns by their standards.

A Tier: Pat's bridesmaids

3. Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)

2. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

If this world didn’t have Patrick Mahomes in it, these two would be battling over the throne. Alas, they’re duking it out for No. 2—with the dominant dual-threat Allen holding a slight edge.

S Tier: Pat

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

1. Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

What do you really say about the man who’s now a two-time MVP, won his second Super Bowl without a right ankle and is already the most talented thrower in the sport’s history at age 27? You say, “BAAA!”

