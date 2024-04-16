Rangers: Philippe Clement calm after defeat and points to Man City off-days

[SNS]

Philippe Clement says Rangers must not be too despondent after the shock defeat to Ross County, pointing out even Manchester City's Treble winners suffered the occasional "off-day".

The Highlands side rallied from 1-0 down to win 3-2 on Sunday.

Rangers boss Clement described the defeat as "a bad one", but wants the result to be put in perspective.

"It is the first time in six months that I have seen my team like that and I was disappointed", Clement said.

"It was an off-day. But I think every manager has moments like that, even with teams that win amazing things.

"I have been watching the series of Manchester City's Treble last year and I saw quite a few of those moments. It doesn't mean that I want to see it back on Wednesday [against Dundee] of course but it is part of the game.

"It is not something that you want, not the players or manager, or fans. But the most important thing is how you react and I have a good feeling about that - that I will see the real face of my team on Wednesday."

Rangers are four points behind Celtic following the shock defeat on Sunday with the game in hand against Dundee finally set to be played on Wednesday.

It was postponed initially in March and then earlier this month because of a waterlogged Dens Park pitch and Clement is relieved it will finally go ahead.

He said he had "clear words" with his players in the aftermath of the shock defeat in Dingwall, but is not concerned by his side's form despite dropping points in three of their last four league matches.

"Sometimes you need a knock on your head to remind you what you need to do to be strong," Clement added.

"Motherwell was a freak accident, we could have won 6-1, we had a lot of chances but it wasn't our lucky day.

"The Celtic game was a big game, we didn't start well but we had a great reaction and we played a really good second half and I think it was a deserved draw.

"But this one was a bad one, that is true, so we have to react on Wednesday."