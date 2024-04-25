Rangers and Mariners meet with series tied 1-1

Seattle Mariners (12-12, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (13-12, first in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (1-4, 4.40 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rangers: Andrew Heaney (0-2, 6.35 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -122, Rangers +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Texas has a 13-12 record overall and a 6-6 record in home games. The Rangers are 7-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Seattle has a 12-12 record overall and a 5-6 record on the road. The Mariners have gone 6-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has six doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI while hitting .257 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 10-for-36 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Caleb Raleigh has six home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 15-for-43 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mariners: 6-4, .251 batting average, 1.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (knee), Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: J.P. Crawford: day-to-day (oblique), Caleb Raleigh: day-to-day (tooth), Luis Urias: day-to-day (hand/wrist), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 15-Day IL (lat), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.