When Rangers last won at Celtic Park

BBC
·1 min read

If Rangers are to revive fading title hopes, victory at Celtic Park on Saturday looks a must.

It's a feat they haven't accomplished in almost four years. Against a backdrop of Covid restrictions in October 2020, Connor Goldson came up trumps with both goals to secure a 2-0 win in the first Old Firm derby played without fans.

That victory proved a key foundation as the Ibrox side, then helmed by Steven Gerrard, went on to claim their first top-flight title in a decade.

As Rangers - minus the injured Goldson - head across Glasgow this weekend seeking their first away win over Celtic in seven attempts, click the play icon above to relive their previous Parkhead success.

