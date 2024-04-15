Rangers, Islanders clinching scenarios heading into final week of season

Well, hockey fans we’ve officially made it. It’s pretty crazy to think that this time next week the 2024 edition of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be well underway.

For us New York sports fans, though, we can’t look ahead just yet, as both the Rangers and Islanders still have something to play for down the stretch.

With one game remaining for the Blueshirts, and two for the Islanders, here’s a look at their clinching scenarios for this week…

Rangers

It’s pretty simple down on Broadway.

Win the final regular season game on Monday against the Ottawa Senators and you clinch the Metropolitan Division, the Eastern Conference, and the fourth Presidents Trophy berth in franchise history.

With a loss, things get a bit more complicated.

Carolina has one game remaining, and after scoring three third-period goals in a comeback win over the Blackhawks on Sunday night, they sit just one point behind the Blueshirts in the Metro and league standings.

So with a Rangers loss on Monday, they have to hope the Canes lose in regulation on Tuesday night against the Blue Jackets, otherwise, they’ll finish in second after leading the division for the past couple of months.

Dallas also has one game remaining, Wednesday night against the St. Louis Blues, and they sit a point behind the Blueshirts as well in the race for their Presidents Trophy.

So once again, the simple scenario for the Rangers, if they hope to secure all three berths in one night just win baby win.

Islanders

The Islanders, currently sitting in third place in the Metro behind the Rangers and Hurricanes, can also clinch with a road win on Monday night against the Devils.

New York can still guarantee themselves a playoff spot if they lose in overtime, securing just one point in the standings, but they’d need the Red Wings and/or Capitals to also lose in any fashion.

They can also still lock up the three seed in the Metropolitan Division if they lose in overtime, but they’d need the Capitals to lose in any fashion, or Washington to lose in regulation and the Penguins to lose in any fashion.

None of that will matter, though, if the Isles are able to pull out a win over the Devils.

Patrick Roy’s squad has been red-hot down the stretch, winning seven of their last ten games, as they look to complete the late-season turnaround to secure their fifth playoff appearance in their last six seasons.