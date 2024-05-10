Rangers confident on keeping Butland - gossip

Rangers linked with centre-half from Central America and Hibs preparing for a clear out...

Rangers are increasingly confident they will be able to keep goalkeeper Jack Butland this summer despite significant interest from the English Premier League and in Europe. (TeamTalk)

Rangers are in advanced talks to strike a deal for Jose Cordoba, with the Panama centre-half having a year left on his contract at Levski Sofia in Bulgaria. (Rangers Review, subscription required)

Striker Adam Idah is “very keen” to turn his Celtic loan deal into a permanent move from Norwich City. (Football Insider)

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has rejected a late Dinamo Zagreb offer to take him back to Croatia and looks set to join Turkish side Trabzonspor on a free transfer. (Express via Football Scotland)

Hibernian boss Nick Montgomery confirms veteran striker Adam Le Fondre will depart in the summer as he prepares for "tough conversations" with some of the 18 players currently out on loan. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Luton Town goalkeeper Jack Walton is refusing to rule out a return to Dundee United after a successful season on loan at the Championship winners. (Courier)

Ben Davies is set to make his fifth league start for Rangers this season in Saturday’s massive Old Firm derby, with Leon Balogun hurting his back last weekend against Kilmarnock. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers striker Danilo, who has not played this year, tells fans in a live TikTok video that he is aiming to be back in time for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic on 25 May. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic are "a different animal" when Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate play together in midfield and would have the title wrapped up by now if they had played in "even half of the Premiership matches so far", reckons the club's former forward Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

"It’s pretty much win-or-bust", for Rangers at Celtic Park tomorrow, says former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson, who urges his old team to "embrace every single second of it". (Daily Record)

Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion are leading the chase for Queen's Park Under-18 winger Aiden McGinlay. (TeamTalk)