Rangers beating Celtic would be a shock - Lambert

Former Celtic midfielder Paul Lambert says Rangers must claim the final league derby of the season to have any chance of clinching the title - but believes it will be "an upset for everybody" if the Ibrox side win on Saturday.

Celtic host Rangers on Saturday at lunchtime with a three-point advantage and a superior goal difference in the Scottish Premiership table.

Rangers have not won at Celtic Park since 2020 and when asked if a victory for Philippe Clement's side would be a shock, Lambert said: "It would be, yes, because on current form and with Rangers’ record there not the best it would be an upset for everybody.

"Celtic look as if they’re bang on it again. They’re performing at the right time at this crucial part of the season."

The league leaders' consistent recent form has helped them overtake their rivals, who have only taken one point from the three derbies this season.

The former Scotland captain, who won the title four times in seven seasons at Celtic, feels Brendan Rodgers is due significant credit for guiding the side through a season of ups and downs.

“He’s been brilliant. He’s kept a totally calm head with everything that was going on earlier in the season," added the former Livingston and Aston Villa manager.

"Rangers had a little bite at it then blew it and gave it to Celtic again so I think Brendan has done a fabulous job there.

"He’s come in at a really hard time following the success Ange [Postecoglou] had and I think he’s done brilliantly, I really do.”

Lambert, a Champions League winner as a player with Borussia Dortmund, believes the ability of a coach to get his team peaking at the right time should not be underestimated.

“I was at the Celtic game against Hearts and they played really, really well and deserved to win," he said.

"They are in a really good place at the minute. Rangers will go there and have to win to have any real chance of the title.”

It is nearly 20 years since Lambert retired from playing but his memories of taking part in the mayhem of the Old Firm derbies under Wim Jansen and Martin O’Neill remain with him.

He said: "These games are brilliant, absolutely brilliant. Great pressure, great occasions - it’s just sad that away fans won't get into the game. It takes away from the spectacle."

Meanwhile former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson is predicting an "intriguing" and exciting game at Celtic Park this weekend.

"The trophy is Celtic's to lose, whereas a couple of weeks ago it was different," he told the BBC Scotland's Scottish Football Podcast.

"I don't know if there will be another twist - certainly Celtic are hitting top gear. What I would say is that I would bet on both teams to score. Both teams are very fragile at the back.

"If there was ever going to be a high-scoring game it would be this one coming up. The stakes are so high there will be mistakes and tension and I can see lots of goals.

"Three weeks ago I would have said Rangers were capable of going there and winning but they had that stuttering week. It is amazing how the complex changes. It will be intriguing."