Rangers 3B Brock Holt throws slowest called strike MLB has ever tracked

Before you read this, go crumple up a paper ball and peg it at a trash can as hard you can.

Congratulations, you've probably thrown an object faster than an MLB pitcher on the mound this year.

Texas Rangers third baseman Brock Holt took the mound on Saturday and came out firing with a historical dearth of heat. His first pitch: a 31 mph strike that really has to be seen to be understood.

Holt was called in to pitch with the Rangers down 12-3 to the Oakland Athletics. In a game that had pretty much been decided, he delivered one of the most unusual scoreless innings MLB has ever seen, throwing six pitches slower than 40 mph.

Holt opened the inning with eephus pitches to Josh Harrison, allowed a single to Matt Chapman that was erased when Chapman was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double and got a flyout from Tony Kemp.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Holt's opening 31.3 mph called strike was the slowest pitch to be called a strike since MLB started pitch striking in 2008. The previous slowest pitch had been a 41.3 mph beauty from Willians Astudillo in June earlier this year.

It's worth noting that Holt's other pitches had some heat, and that really shows when you overlay the two pitches.

Brock Holt, 34mph Eephus and 77mph Fastball, Overlay. pic.twitter.com/g9F0ZkDH3S — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 8, 2021

Holt also tried to do a favor for an umpire who might have wanted to check his glove for sticky substances, but the umpire declined for some reason.

"Are you sure you sure you don't need to check the glove?" -Brock Holt (probably)



The BrockStar is an absolute gem 😂@Rangers | #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/LVrfmQvLPR — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) August 7, 2021

The A's would eventually win 12-3.

