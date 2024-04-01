Ran Carthon: L'Jarius Sneed is a "huge get"

The Titans and Chiefs formalized their deal to send cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to Tennessee on Friday, making the previously reported trade official.

Sneed, 27, was a critical piece on a Kansas City defense that won back-to-back Super Bowls. Titans G.M. Ran Carthon is anticipating that the corner will make a significant impact on his new team.

"It’s a huge get," Carthon said, via Jim Wyatt of the team's website. "It gives you three top-flight corners in him and Chidobe [Awuzie] and Roger [McCreary] that can just flat-out cover people. He matches Chido's energy of being a physical, aggressive corner that can also play in run support. You see a lot of the way game is going with the toss crack, and forcing the corners to come up there and play more in run support, and we have guys who are willing to stick their face in there and tackle people.”

While the trade did take some time to work out, Carthon noted that Tennessee was able to remain patient throughout the process.

“You did your due diligence prior to them franchising him, and then when he was franchised, you kind of got a feel on where it could possibly go,” Carthon said. “And then [the Chiefs] got the deal done with Chris Jones. You study other teams and try and figure out where they are, so it was one of those things where we used a patient and diligent approach, and when the opportunity presented itself, we were in a position to do it, and we made it happen.

"And, it took effort from both teams to get it done."

In 57 career games, Sneed has registered 40 passes defensed with 10 interceptions, 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries. He also has seven passes defensed, an interception, and a forced fumble in 13 postseason games.