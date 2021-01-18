Will Jared Goff be with Rams in 2021? Sean McVay says 'everything's being evaluated'

Could the Los Angeles Rams have a new starting quarterback next season?

The way Rams head coach Sean McVay talked this weekend following a 32-18 loss in the NFC Division round to the Green Bay Packers it sure sounds possible.

McVay ‘not ready’ to say if Goff will be back

McVay initially addressed quarterback Jared Goff’s status with the team immediately after the game while on a Zoom call with reporters.

“Yeah, he's our quarterback right now,” McVay said.

He expanded on that Sunday during a final video call with reporters before the offseason. Asked to clarify, he said via ESPN:

“Everything's being evaluated,” McVay said. “I'm not ready to make any sort of statements with regards to anybody — starting position or not, we're going to have a level of competition at everything that we do.”

And when asked if there’s a scenario where Goff wouldn’t be on the 2021 roster, McVay’s answer didn’t sound promising. Via NBC Sports.

“[W]e’re in a situation that we’re in evaluation mode,” McVay said. “All those things are things that we’re moving forward, we’re looking forward. I can’t answer any of those questions until, like I said, I take a step back and evaluate everything that is in the best interest of the Rams.”

Most coaches wouldn’t say anything to flame further questions unless they thought it was a real possibility their starting quarterback is on the outs.

Goff’s contract makes move by Rams tough

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, center, talks to quarterback Jared Goff during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Goff, 26, signed a four-year contract extension in September 2019 that paid him $134 million, with $110 million guaranteed.

The contract is a large one for any team to want to take on. He has a $34.625 million cap hit in 2021 and $65.525 million in dead cap money, per Spotrac. The potential out in his contract is ahead of the 2023 season.

Heading into the 2019 campaign he was 24-7 as a starter, completed 63.6 percent of his passes, threw 60 touchdowns to 19 interceptions and took the Rams to Super Bowl LIII the previous February.

In the two seasons since he’s gone 18-13 with 42 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He did hit a career-high in completion percentage (67) and nearly hit 4,000 passing yards for a third consecutive year (3,952) in 2020.

Goff didn’t start the season finale or the wild-card win against the Seattle Seahawks after breaking his thumb in Week 16. John Wofford got the start instead, but suffered a neck injury against the Seahawks and had to be relieved by Goff.

Goff was 21-of-27 for 174 yards and a touchdown against the Packers. He was sacked four times.

