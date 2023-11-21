Rams waive Darrell Henderson

Running back Darrell Henderson's second stint with the Rams has come to an end.

The Rams announced on Tuesday that they have waived Henderson off of their roster. Henderson was a 2019 third-round pick who remained with the team until November 2022 and then returned to the practice squad in October.

Henderson was signed to the active roster early this month and he ran 46 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns in four appearances. He also caught 10 passes for 103 yards.

Henderson's return to the lineup coincided with Kyren Williams going on injured reserve. Williams is set to return from injured reserve this week and will likely be filling the spot that opened up with Williams' departure.