Rams vs. Lions NFC wild-card matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Lions quarterback Jared Goff runs against the Rams in 2021, when L.A. won 28-19. (Kevin Djansezian / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Rams (10-7) and Detroit Lions (12-5) match up heading into their NFC-wild-card playoff game Sunday. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock:

When Rams have the ball

The Rams need to account for where Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is lining up at all times. (Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

Quarterback Matt Stafford returns to Ford Field for the first time since the Rams acquired him in a 2021 trade for Jared Goff and draft picks. Stafford, who led the Rams to a Super Bowl title in 2021, made the Pro Bowl this season after passing for 24 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Stafford’s efficiency in the second half of the season fueled the Rams’ run to the playoffs. Stafford did not play last Sunday in the Rams’ 21-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Neither did running back Kyren Williams nor receiver Cooper Kupp, so all should be physically sound. Kupp, record-setting rookie Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell, along with tight end Tyler Higbee, are targets for Stafford. Williams has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game six times this season. The Rams’ line has paved the way for Williams and has given up only 34 sacks, tied for fifth fewest in the NFL. Linebacker Alex Anzalone is the Lions' leading tackler for a defense coordinated by Aaron Glenn. The Lions have been extremely tough against the run but porous against the pass. End Aidan Hutchinson is a disruptive force. He has a team-best 11½ sacks. Safety Kerby Joseph has a team-best four interceptions for a team coming off a 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

When Lions have the ball

Kobie Turner (left) led the Rams with nine sacks this season and Aaron Donald (right) had eight. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

Goff leads one of the NFL’s most productive offenses. He has passed for 30 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in a scheme designed by coordinator Ben Johnson, a candidate for numerous coaching jobs. Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, has said he and Rams coach Sean McVay “are good” but there is no doubt that Goff would like nothing more than to defeat the coach and team who gave up on him. Running back David Montgomery has rushed for 1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns, Jahmyr Gibbs 945 yards and 10 touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown, a first-team All-Pro, has been Goff’s top target. The former USC receiver caught 119 passes for 1,515 yards and 10 touchdowns. Tight end Sam LaPorta, who has 10 touchdown catches, is questionable because of a knee injury suffered in the season finale. Former Rams receiver Josh Reynolds is averaging 15.2 yards per catch. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, also a candidate for coaching jobs, oversees a unit that features eight-time All-Pro lineman Aaron Donald, who has eight sacks. Rookie tackle Kobie Turner and rookie edge rusher Byron Young have nine and eight sacks, respectively. Safety Jordan Fuller is questionable because of an ankle injury.

When they kick

Lions placekicker Michael Badgley (17) has made all four of his field-goal attemps in his four games with the Lions, the longest 41 yards. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Kicker Brett Maher did not inspire confidence in his return to the Rams last week. He missed an extra-point attempt against the 49ers. The Rams’ suspect punt-coverage unit got a break: Lions kick returner Kalif Raymond is out because of a knee injury. The Lions signed kicker Michael Badgley late in the season. He has made four of four field-goal attempts.

By the numbers

Gary Klein's prediction

It will be a tough atmosphere for the Rams at Ford Field, but Stafford’s experience playing in the building and his cool under pressure will help the Rams win in his homecoming. RAMS 28, LIONS 27

