Rams turn Derek Carr interception into Kyren Williams TD, lead Saints 27-7

The Rams have started to break it open over the Saints in the third quarter of Thursday night’s game, with a Kyren Williams touchdown giving Los Angeles a 27-7 lead.

The Saints looked like they might have a little something going on offense after Derek Carr converted third-and-6 with a 13-yard pass to Foster Moreau. But on the team’s next third-and-6, Carr’s pass over the middle to Juwan Johnson was intercepted by safety Jordan Fuller and returned 21 yards to New Orleans’ 41-yard line.

After a jet sweep by Puka Nacua gained 7 and a pass to Cooper Kupp gained 7 more, Williams took over for the rest of the drive. He rushed for 10 yards, 7 yards, and another 10 yards for a touchdown.

With 90 yards rushing so far tonight, Williams has now gone over 1,000 for the season — despite missing several games with an ankle injury. The rushing score was his ninth of the year.

The Rams also scored on their first drive of the second half, with Lucas Havrisik hitting a 22-yard field goal to make the score 20-7.