Rams sign 7 of their 10 picks from 2024 draft class

The Los Angeles Rams held their rookie minicamp over the weekend and while their draft picks were in town for the first time, they took care of some important business. The Rams announced on Monday that seven of their 10 draft picks signed their rookie contracts, though Jared Verse was not one of them.

According to the team’s announcement, these are the seven rookies who put pen to paper on Monday.

Signed, sealed, delivered. ✍️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2024

The three draft picks who haven’t yet signed their rookie deals are Verse, Kamren Kinchens and Brennan Jackson.

Rookie contracts are structured based on draft position so there isn’t much for the two sides to negotiate, but as we saw with Fiske, some players get more guaranteed money than others.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire