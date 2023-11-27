Rams run record to 5-6 with blowout win at Arizona

Don't look now, but the Rams have played their way into playoff contention.

With a 37-14 win today in Arizona, the Rams are now 5-6, and in the NFC wild card race, that qualifies as in the hunt. With a fairly easy schedule going forward, the Rams could be playing meaningful games into January.

Today the stars were Matthew Stafford, who threw four touchdown passes, and Kyren Williams, who caught two of those four touchdowns and also ran for more than 100 yards. Rams head coach Sean McVay has to be very happy to see his offense playing this way.

And the Rams' defense had a big game against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' offense. Although Murray engineered a 12-play 75-yard drive and ran for a touchdown on Arizona's first possession, after that the Rams stifled him.

The Cardinals are 2-10, and the only thing they're playing for is the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. But the Rams are playing for a surprise playoff berth.