Rams rookies Puka Nacua and Kobie Turner soak up 'incredible' NFL Honors experience

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, left, and girlfriend Hallie Aiono attend NFL Honors in Las Vegas on Thursday. (Mark Von Holden / Associated Press)

Puka Nacua and Kobie Turner walked the red carpet on Thursday at NFL Honors.

Nacua was a finalist for offensive rookie of the year, Turner for defensive rookie of the year.

“It’s incredible,” Turner said. “I still haven’t wrapped my head around the fact that we’re here right now.”

On a night when Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was announced as the NFL most valuable player for a second time, San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey the offensive player of the year and Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett the defensive player of the year, Nacua and Turner had to be satisfied with being finalists.

Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud was offensive rookie of the year and Houston defensive end Will Anderson Jr. defensive rookie of the year.

Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Julius Peppers, Patrick Willis, Randy Gradishar and Steve McMichael were voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner with his fiance Alissa Villanueva at the NFL Honors ceremony in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl. (Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

Turner said he was looking forward to playing for new defensive coordinator Chris Shula, who coach Sean McVay promoted to replace Raheem Morris. Shula coached linebackers, edge rushers and defensive backs during his seven years as a Rams assistant.

“I’m excited — I love that we’re going in-house,” Turner said. “He’s one of those leadership guys that’s been crucial and critical to our development this year. So, I’m excited to see kind of the edge he brings as the leader now of the defense.”

Turner said he was looking forward to one day playing in a Super Bowl.

“I won’t be watching the Super Bowl from here,” he said. “I want my first time watching the Super Bowl live to be actually playing in it.”

Other winners: Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (Walter Payton Man of the Year); Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski (coach of the year), Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco (comeback player).

