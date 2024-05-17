Rams QB Stetson Bennett named as one of biggest winners after draft

Los Angeles Rams second-year quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named as one of the Rams’ biggest winners of the 2024 NFL draft. The Rams did not select a quarterback during the draft, so benefit will not have much competition for the third-string quarterback role in Los Angeles.

The Rams signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garappolo as a free agent this offseason. Garappolo is the presumed No. 2 quarterback on Los Angeles’ depth chart behind Matthew Stafford.

Turf Show Times’ JB Scott writes, “It was a mild surprise that the Los Angeles Rams didn’t dip into the quarterback pool during the 2024 NFL Draft.” The Rams need a plan with a quarterback of the future since Matthew Stafford is 36.

“(Bennett will) get an opportunity in training camp and the preseason to show that he’s worth rostering as QB#3 and that he deserves to be kept around long-term,” continued Scott. Bennett has rejoined the Rams after being away from the team for the majority of his rookie season.

Another factor aiding Bennett is that Garappolo is suspended for the first two games of the regular season, so Bennett could have a chance to serve as Stafford’s back-up early this fall if he wins the quarterback No. 3 battle.

