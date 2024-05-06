Rams not projected to receive any compensatory picks in 2025 for free-agent losses this offseason

The Los Angeles Rams changed their strategy in free agency this offseason. Rather than primarily targeting players who were cut by other teams and letting some of their top free agents walk, they did they opposite. They re-signed their top guy in Kevin Dotson and also brought in some high-level free agents such as Jonah Jackson, Colby Parkinson and Kamren Curl.

The result? A lack of compensatory picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Because the Rams signed a few qualified free agents and didn’t suffer any major losses, they’re not going to have any additional picks for their departures.

According to Over The Cap, the Rams are not projected to receive any regular compensatory picks in the 2025 NFL draft. It’s unofficial, of course, because compensatory picks won’t be awarded until next spring, but the Rams aren’t in line to receive any.

The only extra pick they’ll receive is a special compensatory pick for Raheem Morris being hired as the Falcons’ head coach this offseason. That will be a third-round comp pick at the end of the round, just as they received this year.

Here’s a breakdown of the compensatory pick cancellation chart from Over The Cap, showing who the Rams lost and who they added to offseason their departures.

The Rams are known for being a team that accumulates compensatory picks. Just for free-agent losses, they received four in the 2024 draft, four in 2023, four in 2022 and three in 2021.

Next year will feel much different with the absence of compensatory picks for the Rams, especially after they also traded away their 2025 second-rounder to move up for Braden Fiske.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire