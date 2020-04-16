Rams GM explains why team hasn't paid Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews their money yet

The headline was something you’d expect to hear from the old USFL days, or the AAF for a more modern reference.

Running back Todd Gurley and edge rusher Clay Matthews both took to social media to call out the Los Angeles Rams for not paying guaranteed money that was owed to them even though they were cut by the team. It wasn’t long before everyone pointed out that Rams owner Stan Kroenke is one of the richest people in America.

Rams general manager Les Snead acknowledged the players haven’t been paid yet, but said they will and explained the delay.

Rams GM: Players will be paid

Snead had a pretty logical explanation.

The Rams aren’t withholding money from a couple players they cut. They know the money will be paid out. It’s just that there are protocols on when guaranteed money is due, and the Rams will pay on that date.

"They're definitely owed money. That money is guaranteed, we're going to pay them," Snead told NFL Network, via ESPN. "There's some language in the contract of exactly when you pay them and that's what we're adhering by. What I do know is both Clay and Todd earned that money and they're going to get that money."

That makes sense. It didn’t stop a couple of scorned players from making the team that cut them get some bad publicity, however.

Running back Todd Gurley called out the Rams for not paying him guaranteed money. (AP Photo/Greg Beacham)

Todd Gurley, Clay Matthews called out Rams

Gurley was owed money that was guaranteed even if he was cut. He was cut in March, leaving behind a dead cap hit of more than $20 million, and signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

On April 8, he called out his former team.

@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) April 8, 2020

Then Matthews, who was owed a $2 million roster bonus, said he hadn’t been paid either.

You and me both TG! 😤 Better get some interest with that too 📈 https://t.co/E8RIOhg7sH — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) April 9, 2020

There was a miscommunication apparently, or Gurley and Matthews just wanted to call out their former teams anyway. But they shouldn’t fret, their checks will be in the mail.

