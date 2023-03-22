Rams free-agent WR Brandon Powell signing with Vikings

Brandon Powell has been the Rams’ primary return specialist for the last two seasons, but they’ll need a replacement in that role. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Vikings are signing Powell to a one-year deal.

This reunites him with Kevin O’Connell, who was the Rams’ offensive coordinator before he left to become the Vikings’ head coach.

Powell returned 24 punts for 177 yards last season, as well as 30 kickoffs for 605 yards. He had one punt return for a touchdown in 2021, his first year with the Rams.

Last season, he got more opportunities on offense, catching 24 passes for 156 yards. He also rushed the ball 17 times for 80 yards, getting carries on jet sweeps and out of the backfield.

