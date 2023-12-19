Rams designate RB Ronnie Rivers to return from IR

The Rams are getting some depth back on the practice field at running back.

Los Angeles has designated Ronnie Rivers to return from injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday.

In his second year out of Fresno State, Rivers suffered an ankle injury during the Rams’ 26-9 victory over Arizona on Oct. 15.

Rivers has recorded 57 yards on 13 carries this year and four catches for 18 yards.

Kyren Williams leads the Rams with 953 yards on 186 carries, going over 100 yards in five of his last seven games played. Royce Freeman is second on the club with 317 yards in 11 games.