Rams' COO Kevin Demoff also now president of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Rams COO Kevin Demoff, left, chats with Denver Broncos president Greg Penner before a preseason game. Demoff will be splitting his work time between Los Angeles and Denver. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Kevin Demoff is expanding his duties for Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

Demoff, who has been the Rams chief operating officer, was named president of team and media operations for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment on Thursday. He will remain with the Rams but also will oversee operations for the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, MLS' Colorado Rapids and the National Lacrosse League’s Colorado Mammoth.

Demoff, 47, will be based in Los Angeles and Denver.

“We have five amazing teams,” Demoff said during a news conference in Denver, “and part of this job is to combine the strengths of those teams and to minimize the weaknesses by pulling from the best practices of other places and trying to connect those dots.”

Josh Kroenke, vice-chairman of KSE, said Demoff and Mike Neary, the executive vice-president of business operations and development, will “help me and my father think through things at a very high level, especially Kevin on the team operations side to try and streamline operations, generate new possibilities and really drive our teams forward into a new modern era of KSE.”

Read more: Sam Farmer's NFL mock draft 1.0: Falcons could go all in with a trade to No. 3

Demoff has worked for the Rams since 2009. He was the point person for the Rams’ return to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016, and the development of SoFi Stadium.

Demoff is part of a Rams braintrust on the football side that includes coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead and Tony Pastoors, vice-president of football and business administration. Demoff, who also oversees the business side, said “nothing is going to change with the Rams” as of now.

“But three years from now, five years from now, I really hope that there is leadership that has stepped up and can take on increased roles,” Demoff said, “because that means we have the right people and the right processes.”

KSE also owns Arsenal F.C. in Great Britain.

Read more: Rams roster needs: Which players might they target in free agency and the draft?

Does the restructuring announced Thursday serve as a precursor to moves that would eventually bring Arsenal into the management structure?

“When you try to compare our teams here in the United States to English Premier League football it might be fruit to fruit, but it’s like comparing apples and watermelons,” Kroenke said. “The rules are totally different.

“The way that certain things are approached is different culturally. ... With these appointments and this kind of streamlining of our operations at the top I’m really excited to see what we can do to also include Arsenal someday in an even more commercial way then we thought possible.”

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.