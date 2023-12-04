Rams' 36-19 home win over the Cleveland Browns by the numbers

Browns cornerback Greg Newsome (0) and safety Juan Thornhill chase down Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua in the third quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams’ 36-19 home win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday:

4

Consecutive victories for the Rams over the Cleveland Browns, whose previous win over the Rams came in 2007. This was Cleveland's first game against the Rams in Los Angeles since they moved back in 2016.

4

Joe Flacco is the fourth quarterback to start for the Browns over the last 12 games. Cleveland signed him on Nov. 20.

4

Consecutive games the Rams have held their opponent to fewer than 21 points.

4

Sacks for Rams' defensive lineman Kobie Turner in his last four games. Aaron Donald had the Rams' other sack against Cleveland — for a safety.

7

Touchdown passes for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford over the last two games. He had four against the Cardinals last week and three against the Browns.

105

Yards receiving for Rams wideout Puka Nacua against the Browns despite having to leave the game because of an injury in the second quarter before returning in the second half. The rookie had four catches, including a 70-yarder for a score.

1,029

Yards receiving for Nacua this season, the first Rams rookie to eclipse the 1,000-yard plateau. Nacua has had five 100-yard games this season.

Summary

Cleveland 7 3 3 6 — 19



RAMS 10 3 7 16 — 36

First Quarter





Cleveland — J.Ford 24 pass from Flacco (D.Hopkins kick), 10:18. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:42. Key plays: Hunt 6 run on 3rd-and-2, Flacco 22 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-14, Flacco 13 pass to J.Ford.

RAMS — Field goal Havrisik 44, 6:28. Drive: 8 plays, 49 yards, 3:50. Key play: Stafford 12 pass to Nacua.

RAMS — Nacua 70 pass from Stafford (Havrisik kick), 3:59. Drive: 2 plays, 79 yards, 00:49.

Second Quarter





Cleveland — Field goal D.Hopkins 40, 2:06. Drive: 7 plays, 58 yards, 2:31. Key plays: Flacco 42 pass to Moore, J.Ford 10 run.

RAMS — Field goal Havrisik 28, :00. Drive: 14 plays, 66 yards, 2:06. Key plays: Stafford 14 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-2, Stafford 21 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-4, K.Williams 8 run on 3rd-and-4, K.Williams 3 run on 3rd-and-10.

Third Quarter





Cleveland — Field goal D.Hopkins 24, 4:58. Drive: 15 plays, 74 yards, 7:34. Key plays: Flacco 8 pass to Njoku on 3rd-and-3, Flacco 6 pass to Da.Bell on 3rd-and-4, Flacco 22 pass to Moore.

RAMS — Robinson 7 pass from Stafford (Havrisik kick), :39. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:19. Key plays: K.Williams 10 run, Nacua 31 run, Stafford 30 pass to Robinson.

Fourth Quarter





Cleveland — Bryant 8 pass from Flacco (kick failed), 8:49. Drive: 14 plays, 75 yards, 6:50. Key plays: Hunt 5 run on 3rd-and-4, Hunt 6 run on 3rd-and-2, Hunt 6 run on 3rd-and-1, Strong 13 run.

RAMS — Kupp 3 pass from Stafford (Havrisik kick), 3:48. Drive: 5 plays, 24 yards, 2:44. Key plays: J.Johnson 42 interception return to Cleveland 24, Stafford 13 pass to Kupp.

RAMS — K.Williams 1 run (Havrisik kick), 1:56. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 00:33. Key play: Stafford 15 pass to Robinson.

RAMS — Safety, :36. Drive: 5 plays, -25 yards, 1:20.





INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: CLEVELAND, Hunt 12-48, Strong 2-20, J.Ford 9-19. RAMS, K.Williams 21-88, Nacua 2-34, Freeman 1-0, Stafford 1-(minus 2).

PASSING: CLEVELAND, Flacco 23-44-1-254. RAMS, Stafford 22-37-0-279.

RECEIVING: CLEVELAND, Bryant 5-49, Moore 4-83, Cooper 3-34, J.Ford 3-33, Tillman 2-20, Njoku 2-17, Da.Bell 2-12, Akins 1-6, Hunt 1-0. RAMS, Kupp 6-39, Nacua 4-105, Robinson 4-55, K.Williams 3-24, Higbee 2-35, Skowronek 2-12, Atwell 1-9.

PUNT RETURNS: CLEVELAND, Proche 2-30. RAMS, Trammell 2-15.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CLEVELAND, None. RAMS, Trammell 1-8.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CLEVELAND, M.Ford 6-0-0, Thornhill 5-2-0, Emerson 3-4-0, Delpit 3-1-0, Hailassie 3-1-0, Takitaki 2-2-0, Newsome 2-1-0, Okoronkwo 2-1-0, A.Walker 2-1-0, Elliott 2-0-0, Owusu-Koramoah 1-5-0, Tomlinson 1-1-0, S.Harris 1-0-0, Smith 0-1-0. RAMS, Jones 6-9-0, Fuller 5-1-0, Young 4-1-0, Witherspoon 4-0-0, Kendrick 3-1-0, Donald 2-3-.5, B.Brown 2-1-0, Reeder 2-0-0, Rozeboom 2-0-0, J.Johnson 1-5-0, Turner 1-4-1.5, J.Williams 1-2-0, K.Thomas 1-1-0, Yeast 1-0-0, Murchison 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CLEVELAND, None. RAMS, J.Johnson 1-42.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Havrisik 43.

Officials — Referee John Hussey, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Anthony Flemming, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay James Nicholson.

Attendance — 72,887.

